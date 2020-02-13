California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,959 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Steelcase by 76.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 803,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after buying an additional 348,838 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 1,210.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 530,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 0.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 559,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at about $6,554,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 20.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $98,901.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,904 shares in the company, valued at $983,846.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 28,671 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $567,112.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,762.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,490 shares of company stock worth $2,513,926. Company insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.