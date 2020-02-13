California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,521 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of SEA worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $301,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 18.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $216,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. Sea Ltd has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative return on equity of 104.70% and a negative net margin of 86.49%. The firm had revenue of $763.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

