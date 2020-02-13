California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.42 Million Stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period.

Argo Group stock opened at $66.46 on Thursday. Argo Group has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $78.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average is $66.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

