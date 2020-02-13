California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.47 Million Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 439,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101,790 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. FMR LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 263,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Loop Capital cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.69.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $14.96 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

