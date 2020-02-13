California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.85 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,152,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LBRDA shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $134.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.48. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $135.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 613.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.