California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.99 Million Holdings in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in China Biologic Products by 476.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in China Biologic Products by 441.4% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in China Biologic Products in the third quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in China Biologic Products in the third quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in China Biologic Products by 54.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares during the period. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBPO opened at $116.31 on Thursday. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $119.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.26.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 31.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBPO shares. ValuEngine cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

China Biologic Products Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

