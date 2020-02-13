California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,013 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 12,942 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $784,155.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,687.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,806 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

