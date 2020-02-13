California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 43,547 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.31% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,510,000 after acquiring an additional 214,690 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -69.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $46.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PBH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

