California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,700 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 31.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

Shares of ARI stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 50.29 and a quick ratio of 50.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.60. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $19.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 110.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.