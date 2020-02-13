California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 6,525 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,031 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of BOK Financial worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.86.

BOKF stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.99. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.49%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

