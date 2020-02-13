California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLR. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 682.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,455,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 1,782.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, MHI Funds LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 34.2% during the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

CLR stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLR shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

