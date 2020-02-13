California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of WD-40 worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 14.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDFC. ValuEngine cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $188.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.23. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $153.91 and a 1-year high of $199.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.