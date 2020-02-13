California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,012 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

AB stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $987.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.