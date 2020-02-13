California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quidel were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Quidel by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Quidel during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $79.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.16. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $81.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,627,914.43. Also, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,097,893.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

