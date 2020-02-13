Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 28.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

