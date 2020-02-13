Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after buying an additional 2,988,077 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 30.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 71,806 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 17.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $382,167.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,983.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $393,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,951 shares of company stock worth $1,363,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

