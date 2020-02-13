Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,147,581 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,678,451 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,265,000 after purchasing an additional 299,077 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,817,934 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 532,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,489 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $7,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE BBL opened at $44.58 on Thursday. BHP Group PLC has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40.

BBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.