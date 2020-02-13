Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,430,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,522,000 after buying an additional 3,269,878 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,206,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,326,000 after buying an additional 60,211 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,224,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 394,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.