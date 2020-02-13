Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PNM Resources worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 475.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 214,687 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 595.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 47.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $55.11 on Thursday. PNM Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -423.92, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

