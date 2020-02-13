Cambiar Investors LLC Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 81,048 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,544,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.