Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,101 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $198.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $169.83 and a twelve month high of $200.15.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.