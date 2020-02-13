Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMBI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $21.15 on Thursday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

