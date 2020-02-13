Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 173,011 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,011 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMI opened at $168.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.09. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.07.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

