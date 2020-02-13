Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 2,284 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 296,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,153,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000,000 after purchasing an additional 316,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

