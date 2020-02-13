Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 28,006 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,006 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.23% of Interface worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Interface by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 165,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Interface by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Interface by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of TILE opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $946.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.59.

TILE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.