Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,874 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

VSH stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.56. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other news, Director Michael J. Cody acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.