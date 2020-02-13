Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,001 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 55.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 72.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNT opened at $58.66 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

