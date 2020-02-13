Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 10,705 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

