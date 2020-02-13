Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 233 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. ValuEngine cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Shares of NVO opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $150.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

