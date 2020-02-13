Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,262. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.16.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

