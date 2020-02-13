Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFTY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 572.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 171,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FFTY opened at $36.67 on Thursday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29.

