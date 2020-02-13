Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,113,000 after buying an additional 353,358 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,083,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 372,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after buying an additional 78,046 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 338,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 336,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after buying an additional 119,260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $41.12 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $42.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0753 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

