Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $64.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $64.76.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

