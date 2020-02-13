Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,175.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $824,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total transaction of $2,337,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $731,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,511,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,998 shares of company stock worth $21,050,312. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $349.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $355.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.82.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.