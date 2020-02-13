Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.12.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $599,350.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,617.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $168,300.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,772.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $4,978,719. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $154.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.09 and its 200-day moving average is $150.27. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $110.23 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.