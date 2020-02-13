Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 460.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 40.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NYSE:HBI opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

