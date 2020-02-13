Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

NYSE LYB opened at $85.61 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

