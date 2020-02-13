Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,377 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAUG. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $9,298,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $6,857,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $459,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

NYSEARCA:PAUG opened at $26.14 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.