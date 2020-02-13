Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXMT. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.3% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,201 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,979.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $98,685. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

