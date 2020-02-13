Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.17.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $253.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $254.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

