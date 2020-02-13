Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,025 Shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MFDX opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

