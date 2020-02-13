Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 23,019 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,019 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $202.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.81 and its 200 day moving average is $184.05. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $202.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

