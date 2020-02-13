Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,459 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the third quarter worth about $82,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq alerts:

NYSE:EXG opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.