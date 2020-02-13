Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 927 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after buying an additional 626,119 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,223,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,023,000 after purchasing an additional 88,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 936,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 70,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.55.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $138.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.03. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $95.07 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.