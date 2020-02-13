Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGN. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,844,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696,205 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 415.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after buying an additional 1,432,555 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,436,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGN opened at $202.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.84. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.75%. Allergan’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

AGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

