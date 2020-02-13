Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 2,879 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,468 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 75,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

