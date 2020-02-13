Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 8,160 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.08% of WellCare Health Plans worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

NYSE:WCG opened at $349.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a one year low of $228.56 and a one year high of $350.17. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Several research firms recently commented on WCG. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.