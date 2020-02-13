Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 214.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 326,167 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 67,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 105,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CY opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $23.55.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Equities analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,755.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

