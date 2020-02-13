Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 537,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,737 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,779,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after purchasing an additional 404,670 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,434,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMMU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Shares of Immunomedics stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.30. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.