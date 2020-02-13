Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,711 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,080 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 212,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 25,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

RF stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

